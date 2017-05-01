Straight from work! Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a romantic dinner date with Alex Rodriguez in New York City on Sunday, April 30. The Shades of Blue actress, 47, worked her character’s curly hairstyle, seemingly meeting the athlete for dinner after finishing up on set.



The lovebirds, who first went public with their romance three months ago, looked adorable as they exited the hot spot hand-in-hand.

As previously reported by Us Weekly, Lopez and the retired New York Yankee, 41, are getting serious.



“They’ve been talking about the future and of course marriage has come up,” a source close to Lopez previously told Us. “They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives.”



Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, thinks that A-Rod, who is also the dad of two kids, could be the one for her. “They have a lot in common and the same interests,” the source added. “It’s going well so far. They are both hoping this goes the distance.”

