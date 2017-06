Matt Agudo/INSTARimages.com

Ryan Edwards Falls Asleep at the Wheel on 'Teen Mom' Finale (RADAR Online)



Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Hold Hands During Hamptons Getaway (Star Magazine)



Lil' Kim Shows Off Assets in Gold Jumpsuit (OK! Magazine)



7 Muscle-Building Recipes Dwayne Johnson Would Love (Men's Fitness)





Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!