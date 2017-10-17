Power couple! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez personally raised $26 million for Puerto Rico hurricane relief.

The couple, who have been dating since earlier this year, teamed up to raise funds for disaster relief by putting together a star-studded concert. One Voice: Somos Live! took place in both Miami and Los Angeles and was televised on dozens of networks on Saturday, October 14.

Lopez, 48, and Rodriguez, 42, personally raised the money in corporate pledges and donations prior to the event – from business, sports and entertainment world (and with the rest being pledged during the telecast).

The televised concert, which raised over $35 million, included many famous performers such as Marc Anthony, Camila, Gente De Zona, Nicky Jam, Dj Khaled, Magic!, Prince Royce, Romeo Santos, Alejandro Sanz, and Daddy Yankee. They all performed live from a sold-out Marlins Park in Miami.

Lopez, meanwhile, performed with Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Maxwell, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Mary J. Blige and Andra Day from an NBC soundstage in Los Angeles.

“With the disasters and tragedies befalling us almost weekly, and the swirling negativity dividing our country, it was gratifying to see people of all ages, races, and background come together to support and help those in need," Lopez tells Us Weekly in a statement. " Alex and I were amazed by the amount of love, unity, and donations that were received. And I am personally overcome with gratitude for all the incredible artists and talent who showed up in both Los Angeles and Miami to perform, answer phones or lend their services. While there is still much to do, we are deeply grateful for all that’s been done. We are, and will continue to be, one voice.”

The former New York Yankees player adds: “It has been an incredibly difficult time for the people in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. These people were the first to answer our call to help with this cause. We are profoundly grateful to them and all those who came together to help make a difference."

Lopez previously donated $1 million dollars to Puerto Rico after she was unable to reach her family who live there. She took to Instagram in an emotional video on September 21, saying: “What’s on my mind is what’s going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousin still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there.” On September 27, Lopez updated her fans in an Instagram post: "After a long 6 days we found the last of the family."

Popular Community Bank Foundation, Center for Popular Democracy - Hurricane Maria Community Fund, Feeding America, Hispanic Federation - UNIDOS Fund, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos por Puerto Rico, United Way, UNICEF and the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) are just some of the organizations the money from the telethon will go towards.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!