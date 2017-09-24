Jennifer Lopez is donating $1 million to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico just days after revealing that she hasn’t heard from family members who live there.

The Shades of Blue actress, 48, spoke during a press conference at the Jacob Javitz Center in NYC with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday, September 24, and offered her support to the island that was devastated by Hurricane Maria. “Alex Rodriguez and I are utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports, and business to garner support,” she said, referring to her boyfriend, whose family comes from the Dominican Republic.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Bronx-born Lopez, whose parents are Puerto Rican, also posted an emotional video on Instagram on Friday, September 22, in which she encouraged followers to help. "What's foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help. Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we've ever seen, Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean. To donate, go to www.UnitedForPuertoRico.com.”

Governor Cuomo thanked Lopez on Twitter, saying, “"#PuertoRico needs our help. Thank you @JLo for joining us today.” Cuomo has launched a statewide collection and contribution effort, saying, “NY.Gov … will have collection points all across the state.” The donations will be flown to Puerto Rico by Jet Blue, which is donating $1 million in services.

Hurricane Maria, which is the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico since 1932, pounded the island on Wednesday, September 20, and has killed at least 10 people, according to CNN. Millions of people have been left without power and engineers have said that it could take months to restore.

Other celebrities who are committed to helping hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean include Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ricky Martin.

