Like teens in love! Fueling the rumors that they are indeed a couple, Drake and Jennifer Lopez attended a winter wonderland-themed "prom" in L.A. on Thursday, December 29, complete with a live band and the crowning of a Prom Queen and King. (Guess who!)

In Snapchat videos shared by Young Empire Music Group CEO Jas Prince, the "Love Make the World Go Round" singer, 47, and the "Child's Play" rapper, 30, can be seen dancing up a storm to a classic band (performing on a metallic-fringed stage, '50s-style!). Jas Prince also shared snaps of Lopez and the Toronto native's classic prom photos projected on a screen.



The Snapchat clips also revealed what Lopez chose to wear for the special occasion — and this being J.Lo, just one dress would not do. At the start of the night, the Shades of Blue actress donned a white dress with a choker neckline and looped fringe. Later, she slipped into an embellished minidress, which is what she was wearing when she was crowned Prom Queen with a fuzzy tiara and a sash. Of course, Drake, who was clad in a classic black tuxedo with a matching bow tie and a boutonniere pinned to his lapel, scored the title of "King."



After that, the pair took over the dance floor again, shaking it to both bangers and ballads. Not only did Drake's latest hit, "Fake Love," play, but also what sounded like the artists' potential collaboration.

The day before, Lopez and Drake also sent fans into a frenzy when they both posted a photo of themselves, cuddled up on a couch, via their personal Instagram pages. While neither captioned the shot, each pic received well over a million likes.

