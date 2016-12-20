John Parra/WireImage; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Drake have been spending time together recently, but a source tells Us Weekly their relationship is purely work related at this point.

The pair sparked dating rumors after the “Hotline Bling” rapper invited the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s new hot spot Delilah’s on Monday, December 19. They were then photographed leaving together in the same car.



“They are working together on new music,” an insider tells Us of the pair. “If it’s developing into anything else, I’m not sure."



Drake also visited Lopez in Las Vegas, taking in two performances of her All I Have show recently.



The songstress called things off with her on-again-off boyfriend of five years, Casper Smart, in August. Drake was last linked to Rihanna.



Lopez also most recently collaborated on a new Spanish-language album with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, who is currently divorcing his third wife, Shannon De Lima. As previously reported by Us, Anthony and Lopez sparked reconciliation rumors after kissing onstage last month. While Anthony would love to woo back Lopez, a source told Us, a separate J.Lo source maintains that she’s “happily single.”



