Jennifer Lopez Hired Private Investigator to Tail Alex Rodriguez

Bringing work home? Jennifer Lopez, who stars as NYPD detective Harlee Santos on the NBC crime drama Shades of Blue, hired a private investigator to tail her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

"He found out and they had a huge fight," the insider tells Us. "But they're working through it."

Matt Agudo/INSTARimages.com

In June, the former New York Yankees third baseman, 41, was plagued by cheating rumors after the National Enquirer published an interview with his alleged former mistress Lauren Hunter.

Worried that her four-month romance with Rodriguez was too good to be true, the "Ain't Your Mama" singer, 47, resorted to subterfuge. "She's really into Alex and wants it to work," the source adds. "So she's trying to control as much as she can."



Despite the brief setback, the couple have had no problem gushing over each other in recent interviews. Earlier this month, J. Lo told Extra that her beau is "a beautiful person" and a "loving father" to his daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.



"He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me," Lopez told the outlet. "He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life, but I'm more excited for people to get to see who he really is."

And the feeling is mutual. "We're having a great time," A-Rod said of his budding romance with the entertainer, who shares 9-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, during a March appearance on The View. "She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

