Sexiest match made in heaven?! Jennifer Lopez is dating baseball hunk Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, Us Weekly can confirm. As first reported by LoveBScott.com, Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, have been spending time together and were spotted in Las Vegas recently, where Lopez’s Planet Hollywood Vegas residency, All I Have, is located.

The new couple alert comes after the “Ain't Your Mama” singer cooled things off with Drake last month. As previously reported, a source told Us in February that the “Hotline Bling” rapper, 30, and Lopez’s romance had “died down a bit” after two months together.

Rodriguez is certainly Lopez’s speed: The Fox Sports analyst has dated the likes of Madonna, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Torrie Wilson and Anne Wojcicki, and was married to Cynthia Scurtis for six years before they split in 2008. (He and Scurtis, 44, share Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.)

Lopez, as fans are well aware, was previously married to Cris Judd, Ojani Noa and most recently Marc Anthony. J.Lo and Anthony, who share 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, amicably split in 2011.

J.Lo hinted at her new romance with A-Rod by liking one of his Instagram photos on Wednesday, March 8. In the post, Rodriguez shared his excitement about continuing to work for Fox Sports.

Rodriguez's spokesperson, Ron Berkowitz, and a rep for Lopez had no comment.

