Their love don't cost a thing. Jennifer Lopez called boyfriend Alex Rodriguez her "man crush" in a new Instagram photo, which she posted on Tuesday, May 23.

"#MCM," she wrote, adding a heart emoji. In the pic, the former New York Yankees baseball player, 41, kisses Lopez on the forehead as they sit in front of a tropical backdrop.

Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, have been dating for a few months. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala on May 1, and the MLB analyst has visited the actress on set of her TV show Shades of Blue.

Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Lopez and Rodriguez are already talking about marriage. "They’ve been talking about the future and, of course marriage has come up," an insider told Us last month. "They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives."

The source added: "She hasn’t felt this way about anyone in a long time and they are very excited for her."

