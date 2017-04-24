She's blushing! Jennifer Lopez revealed how she and Alex Rodriguez began dating when she dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, April 24. Watch the video above!

"It's very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by," the Shades of Blue star, 47, said. "Afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, 'Hi.'"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The singer-actress and Rodriguez, 41, briefly chatted about living in L.A. (the former New York Yankees third baseman recently moved there from the East Coast) and made tentative plans to hang out. The pair didn't exchange phone numbers, however, because Rodriguez already had her information from years ago.

"He [later] texted me, said, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I said, 'OK,'" Lopez continued. "We had a nice dinner."

Lopez, who gushed that A-Rod is a "great guy," later shut down the idea that she slept over after the first date. "No. Mama don't sleep over on the first date," she said.

James Devaney/GC Images

When asked if they want kids, she replied: "Oh my God. We're just having a nice time right now." (Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony are parents of 9-year-old twins Emme and Max. Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.)

Things may be more serious than Lopez let on, however. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the couple are already talking about marriage three months into their relationship. "They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives," an insider told Us earlier this month. "She hasn’t felt this way about anyone in a long time and [her family] are very excited for her."

