No beef here. Jerry Seinfeld told Extra that he didn’t hug Kesha at The David Lynch Foundation's National Night of Laughter and Song on Monday, June 5, simply because had no idea who she was.

As previously reported, Kesha interrupted Seinfeld in the middle of an interview on Monday asking for a hug. Seinfeld, caught off guard, declined telling her “no thanks.”

“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star … I don’t know everyone,” Seinfeld explained at the GOOD+ Foundation and MR PORTER Fatherhood Lunch on Thursday, June 8. “I’m not [a hugger].”

“I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” he added of the viral moment. “When you get to be my age and you've done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality … I don't hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say ‘hello.’ I gotta start somewhere … hug isn't first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

The funnyman went on to joke that he has a “borderline harassment case” on his hands now. But in all seriousness, Seinfeld confirmed he meant no harm.

“I'm sure I would've liked her,” he told Extra. “But I need to know who are you.”

For the record, Kesha ended up laughing off the more-than-awkward moment. Relive it in the video above.

