Not quite LOLing. Jerry Seinfeld was slammed for an insensitive Black Lives Matter tweet he sent out on Thursday, January 26, in conjunction with his TV series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.



“New!” the 62-year-old Seinfeld alum wrote. “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Lewis Black. Black’s life matters.” The tweet follows the same format that the comedian uses for all his guests. (The tweet from one week prior read: “New Comedians. Cars Getting Coffee! Cedric The Entertainer. No affiliation with Cedric The Regular Person.”)



Twitter users were quick to spot the distasteful joke and call Seinfeld out on the thoughtless blunder.

@JerrySeinfeld @Acura This is worse than the finale of "Seinfeld" which I still don't like. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 26, 2017

@JerrySeinfeld Now I see why Larry David wrote all the jokes. — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 26, 2017

@JerrySeinfeld @Acura Hey I know you think college kids are too PC but I'm in my 30s and this crap was really offensive and lame. — Matt Donaher (@mattdonaher) January 27, 2017

Seinfeld has been a proponent for loosening up censorship on comedians in the past. In June 2015, he told ESPN Radio’s Colin Cowherd that he chose to no longer perform on college campuses because students were too hyper-sensitive to perceived sensitive material.



“I don’t play colleges,” he told Cowherd at the time. “I hear a lot of people tell me, ‘Don’t go near colleges. They’re so PC.’” Seinfeld added that eve his own pre-teen daughter was starting to call him out on his sometimes inflammatory remarks.



"I'll give you an example: My daughter's 14... My wife says to her, 'Well, you know, in the next couple years, I think maybe you’re going to want to be hanging around the city more on the weekends, so you can see boys,'" he said of his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, and the couple's eldest daughter, Sascha. "You know what my daughter says? She says, 'That's sexist.'"

"They just want to use these words — 'That’s racist,' 'That's sexist,' 'That’s prejudice,'" he added. "They don't even know what the f--k they're talking about.”



As of Saturday morning, Seinfeld’s controversial tweet remains on his page.

