Forget the romcoms! Jessica Alba told Us Weekly Video that when it comes to downtime with husband Cash Warren, they love to stream shows such as Netflix’s The OA and Stranger Things. Warren, in particular, loves a good murder mystery. Watch the video above!

“He really likes First 48, Lockup, and I end up having to stay up to solve the mysteries and he’s snoring and I’m like, ‘Dude! Why are you putting this on when you peacefully go to sleep to murder right before bed?’ … It’s like a lullaby to him,” the Honest Beauty Company founder, 35, told Us when she stopped by to reveal her new Honest Beauty Lip Crayon, Sea Salt Spray and Organic Facial Oil beauty products. “I’m too emotionally invested for that kind of television. I’m always trying to be like Angela Lansbury and like solve the crimes.”

During the day, she’s tackling much lighter content fare — her adorable daughters Honor and Haven’s love for her shoes — which isn’t necessarily a good thing!

“The kids always get into my shoes. Oh my gosh, it drives me crazy because I think they’re gonna break their neck,” Alba added. “They always want to get into my shoes and then, like, go down the stairs,” she explained of her mini-mes. “I’m like, ‘Really?’ And it’s always like Alaïas, like triple platforms — the craziest ones. How about a little flat? Nope, it’s like a giant Alaïa, giant Stella McCartney.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Alba, including what holiday movies she loves to watch with her daughters and more!

