Jessica Chastain is fighting back against CBS for its lack of female leads in series on the network's fall lineup.

The actress, 40, retweeted a story from The Wrap titled "CBS Execs on Not Picking Any Fall Shows With Female Leads: 'We Are Cognizant of the Issue.’" and added that she will watch networks that include female leads in their shows rather than CBS.



"I'll just @netflix and chill. Or some @HBO greatness. Or anything by #RyanMurphy,” she wrote on Wednesday, August 2. "There's so many incredible options that dont include @CBS.”

According to The Wrap, CBS’ senior executive vice president of programming Thom Sherman defended the fact that all six series picked up for fall feature male leads, saying that the network did develop shows starring women that didn’t get picked up.

“The way things turned out, those pilots were not felt to be as good as some of the other series that were picked up,” he said during a Television Critics Association press tour panel. “That’s just the cycle of business and how it happens sometimes.”

Chastain has previously spoken out about demanding the same recognition as her male costars. “I’m not taking jobs anymore where I’m getting paid a quarter of what the male costar is being paid. I’m not allowing that in my life,” she told Variety in April. “What I do now, when I’m taking on a film, I always ask about the fairness of the pay. I ask what they’re offering me in comparison to the guy."



Chastain added: "I don’t care about how much I get paid; I’m in an industry where we’re overcompensated for the work we do. But I don’t want to be on a set where I’m doing the same work as someone else and they’re getting five times what I’m getting.”

