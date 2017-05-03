Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Jim Gaffigan’s wife, Jeannie Gaffigan, is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The comedian, 50, revealed his wife’s condition in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 2. “Two weeks ago an MRI revealed @jeanniegaffigan had a large tumor around her brain stem that was life threatening,” he wrote. "After nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed. She is now recovering at home. We thank you for your continued prayers.”

Jeannie, 47, posted a photo of herself hooked up to an IV in bed with one of her sons giving her a kiss on the cheek. “I’m coming back!"” she captioned the pic on Monday. "Thanks for your prayers. I’m alive!"

Jim also shared a sweet snap of two of their little ones playing doctor while Jeannie rested. “‘Mom takes care of us. Now we take [care] of her.’ The miracle of baby medicine. Thanks for the prayers everyone. @jeanniegaffigan,” he wrote on Monday.

The couple — who share five young children, Patrick, Marre, Michael, Jack and Katie Louise — married in 2003. Jeannie is also a comedian who cowrites her husband’s material and produces his TV specials. They cocreated the sitcom, The Jim Gaffigan Show, which aired on TV Land for two seasons.

