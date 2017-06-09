Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha has a very important fan! Rodriguez posted a video to his Instagram story of his 12-year-old singing for girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, who cheered excitedly throughout the performance. The Grammy winner clapped her hands and gave Rodriguez’s eldest daughter a high-five before bringing her in for a hug.

Lopez, 47,and Rodriguez, 41, have spent plenty of time with each other’s kids in the months since they made their relationship public in March. The Shades of Blue actress recently shared a photo from a day at the pool with her 9-year-old twins Max and Emme having fun with Rodriguez, Natasha, and his youngest daughter Ella, 9. "Happy Sunday everybody!!” She captioned the pic, adding the hashtag "#sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙”

Following their red carpet debut at the Met Gala on May 1, the lovebirds have been documenting their relationship on social media. On May 23, Lopez wrote that Rodriguez was her “#MCM” (Man Crush Monday) alongside a photo of him kissing her head. The former New York Yankees player also recently posted a snap of himself snuggled up with Lopez as she looked into the distance. "Happy Sunday!” he wrote on June 4. “#downtime"



Lopez shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis is mom to his daughters. Just one day after Us Weekly confirmed that the two, dubbed by fans as “JRod”, were in fact romantically involved, the athlete shared a photo with Scurtis and their youngest daughter, writing: “Parent-Teacher Day at Ella’s school.” Lopez and Rodriguez have also spent quality time with Anthony, 48. Following Lopez and Anthony’s April 15 sold-out show in the Dominican Republic, the former spouses were joined by Rodriguez at a nightclub where a fan captured video of them tearing up the dance floor together.

JLo Dancing with Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony in Dominican Republic Few Hours Ago 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/dglKo3Axom — John (@JohnJLover) April 16, 2017

