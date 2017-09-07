They’re going stronger than ever! Joaquin Phoenix revealed that he and girlfriend Rooney Mara are living together.



The Gladiator actor, 42, told The New York Times in an article published on Wednesday, September 6, that the A-list couple reside in the Hollywood Hills and lead a very normal life.

The Walk the Line star gave fans a glimpse into his daily routine with Mara, 32, and explained that he typically goes to sleep at 9 p.m. and is up at 6 a.m. and spends his day answering emails, “chilling” with his dog, exercising and studying lines. He and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress also indulge in Netflix binges — they recently watched the 10-hour true-crime docuseries The Staricase because, according to the Her star, the Lion actress wanted to.

The low-key couple fell in love in January while filming their upcoming movie, Mary Magdalene, and made their red carpet debut as a pair at the Cannes 2017 closing ceremony in May.

The Puerto Rican actor told NYT that he was drawn to the biblical epic because he had “just a gut feeling” that he should step into the role of Jesus. “I was looking for something meaningful. I was looking for an experience,” he continued. “I was friends with Rooney.”

While both Phoenix and Mara lead fairly private lives, The Master star made headlines in 2014 for feigning an engagement with an unnamed yoga instructor. “I think my life’s so boring and it seemed like something exiting to talk about and I wanted the audience to like me,” Phoenix said on Good Morning America at the time of the hoax. “They really like people getting married. I can get engaged again, if you like.” His publicist also denied the news, telling the Independent that the whole ordeal was “a joke” and “Joaquin has an extraordinary and spontaneous sense of humor but it is not true.”

