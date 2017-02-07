Joe Giudice poses at Towaco, New Jersey. Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

For richer, for poorer. Joe Giudice, currently serving a 41-month sentence for fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, has nabbed a prison job, a source exclusively confirms to US Weekly.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 44, who has been doing hard time since late last March, is working at the prison gym and a source tells Us that he gets paid around $100 a month for his labor.



Previously, a source told Us that Giudice did not have the easiest time adapting to his life behind bars, and said he spent much of his time alone. At the time, the source revealed that “Joe had two friends he plays cards with,” but other than that, he spent a lot of time working out alone at the gym he now calls work.



The job helps the time pass but it’s also kept his wife Teresa happy. The 44-year-old was eager for her Juicy Joe to trim down, like she did during her time. The New York Times bestselling author credited her amazing figure to prison yoga.



“He's lost over 30 pounds… he looks amazing,” she told Extra in September. “I can't wait for him to come home. I say, ‘You're not coming home until you have abs.'”

While the time away has been difficult on Giudice’s wife of 17 years and their daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, the close-knit family remains committed to regular prison visits, phone calls and emails throughout the day — similar to what the family did when Teresa was serving time.

Giudice’s sentence follows closely behind his wife’s 11-month federal prison sentence in Danbury, Connecticut, which ended in December 2015. Giudice has completed nearly a year of his sentence and is set to be released March 14, 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



