Get your tissues ready. John Cena was reduced to tears after being surprised by fans whose lives he touched with his “never give up” message of hope.

The 40-year-old WWE star, who is a known philanthropist and activist, has granted over 500 wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation in the past. And in a new video released by Cricket Wireless on Monday, August 21, fans who have been touched by the star had the opportunity to say thank you.

In the sweet clip, the professional wrestler sits in a studio where he’s asked to read several letters submitted by fans. Each story speaks to a challenging circumstance, ranging from personal loss and illness, to near-death accidents and cancer.

The final story came from a little boy named Tyler Schweer, whose mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. The youngster, who was previously gifted a wristband from Cena ringside, presented the symbol of hope to his mother during her cancer battle.

Unbeknownst to the athlete, the authors of the letters, including Tyler and his mom, are waiting in a secluded area to surprise him.

As the Trainwreck star finishes reading Tyler’s letter, the boy bursts into the room to thank his hero. The Wall actor holds back tears and gives the boy a big embrace.

As the video continues, the group enters the room one-by-one to express their gratitude and present the star with a “Life Changer” trophy.

A teary-eyed Cena addresses the group, saying: “Just remember that you guys do the work. Don't think that you're the only one who's up against it, and don't think you're the only one who [has] challenges to face every day. You all lead by example, and I mean it when I say it: Don't ever give up."

He adds: “Coolest surprise ever.”

