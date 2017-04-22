It's getting hot in here! Newly engaged couple John Cena and Nikki Bella stripped down for a video posted on Friday, April 21, to celebrate her 500,000 YouTube subscribers.

"We are finally ready to have this huge celebration. Sorry it took a few days. It took a while to convince someone to do this," Bella, 33, says in the video, pointing to her fiancé. "This is a very good idea because why? We got half a million subscribers! So, we are ready to give all of us to all of you."

YouTube

A visibly reluctant Cena, 39, quipped, "I still don't think this is a good idea," before stripping off his shirt and pulling down his shorts as his longtime love removed her silk bathrobe.

"I think my tube's on YouTube," the 6-foot-1 hunk, whose junk was censored, shouted while dancing around in his birthday suit in the couple's home. The model replied, "I think my, uh, yeah ... everything is on YouTube!"



Cena then bent over and let out a fake fart in Bella's direction. "What the f--k? Are you kidding me?" she replied. "God, what did you eat? Someone else's farts? You honestly ruin everything."

The WWE pro wrestlers got engaged earlier this month when Cena popped the question in the ring at WrestleMania 33. He was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.

