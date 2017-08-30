Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s struggle with fertility made them even stronger. "Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything,” Legend, 38, told Cosmopolitan in an interview published on Monday, August 28. "We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us [16-month-old daughter] Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too."

The “All of Me” singer explained to Cosmo that he and his wife of nearly four years talk through everything, which doesn’t come quite as naturally for him as it does the Lip Sync Battle host. "There’s no problem with openness in our relationship,” he said. "You know Chrissy. She doesn’t hold anything back! I’m quite reserved, but being with someone like her inspires me to be open about my emotions. She brings them out of me because she’s so open about hers."

One topic that was openly discussed between the two, Legend says, was Teigen’s choice to cut back on drinking. As previously reported, the supermodel opened up to Cosmo on August 21 about the choice, explaining that she was "point blank, just drinking too much,” and had incorporated alcohol into her getting-ready routine. "We’re always honest with each other, so we discuss everything that’s on our minds,” Legend explained. "When she was thinking about how she wanted to drink less, we talked about it. I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together.”

Legend added: "Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, 'I want to support you and help you do it.’”



Though their relationship may appear to work flawlessly, Legend explained that the expectation simply isn’t realistic. "I don’t want to present myself as the 'perfect spouse' and I don’t want to present our relationship as the 'perfect relationship' because I don’t think anybody meets that definition,” he said. "I think it’s too much pressure to put on anyone.”

Still, the crooner is happy to uphold his reputation as a loyal husband rather than a womanizer, something that was spoofed on a recent episode of Insecure. "I don’t mind being known as somebody who’s devoted to their wife,” he said. "I am devoted to Chrissy. And when I write about [my commitment to her], it’s me being authentic.”

He noted: "I think it should be cool to be a good partner, a good spouse, a good father, and/or a good parent. If I’m one of the people who helps make that cooler, I think that’s great."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.