Lester Cohen/WireImage

John Mayer is ready to step up his game. In a new interview, the singer-songwriter revealed that he tweaked the production for his live shows after finding inspiration from none other than Drake.

"I wanted to have a really big show," Mayer, 39, told the Associated Press in an interview published on Tuesday, July 18. "I want to be competitive. I want to be in the world where people are creating bigger and better shows. I think there's a healthy competition involved in it. I went and saw Drake's show ... you see something that wows you and as an artist yourself you go, 'I want a little of that.'"

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

To match Drake's production level, Mayer added a colorful LED wall and floor on stage for his Search for Everything World Tour, marking a departure from the bare-bones designs of his previous tours.



"In a way it's really minimal," the eight-time Grammy winner told the AP. "But from there you can go anywhere you want to go. It can be abstract. It can be superminimalist. It can also be super-real."

Mayer is already thinking of ways to improve the new design, too. "I have an idea maybe next year to do like a 2.0 version of it where it really goes down deep into my dream, but that's a lot more trucks and buses. I'd go broke from that tour but it would be incredible," he explained.

"It would almost be Broadway-like," the guitarist, who recently wrapped a tour with Dead & Company, continued. "I want to be modern day and I want to play by modern-day rules and excite people, but I also want to do it the way I would do it. Everything that I've ever picked up that was a technology in some way or another, I've always found, I think, my own voice with it. And so I'm doing the big, bad LED show, but in a way that tells a story about me."

The second leg of The Search for Everything World Tour kicks off in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday night. In addition, Mayer will perform an intimate gig in Los Angeles on July 26 as part of Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!