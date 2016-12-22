No peace before the holidays. Johnny Depp wants ex-wife Amber Heard to pay $100,000 in legal fees, it was revealed in new court documents his divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, December 20.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the documents ask that Heard, 30, pay the $100,000 in attorney’s fees incurred by Depp from her previous legal request, which asked that Depp, 53, pay the remaining $6.8 million he owes her under the terms of their divorce settlement.



In the Tuesday filings, Depp also requested that the $100,000 be deducted from his next divorce settlement payment if the actress fails to pay within 10 days of the court’s order. A court hearing for this latest chapter of the duo’s ongoing divorce is scheduled for January 13, 2017.



“The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny — the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family’s emotional well-being, and his finances — appears to be of no interest to Amber,” Wasser wrote in the court filing, adding that Heard behaved “erratically” and “uncooperatively” throughout the court proceedings earlier this year. (In May, shortly after filing for divorce from Depp after 15 months of marriage, Heard also asked for and received a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband amid claims that he was abusive toward her.)



The documents also accuse the Danish Girl star of violating the pair’s confidentiality agreement “almost weekly.” Heard recently appeared in a PSA on domestic violence and wrote an open letter about being a survivor of assault, published in Porter magazine earlier this month.



Heard’s court filing last week, asking that Depp pay the remaining $6.8 million, also came with a request for the Alice Through the Looking Glass actor to pay her attorney’s fees, which totaled $35,435. Heard has promised to donate the settlement money to charity.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Heard's attorney, Pierce O'Donnell, said, “After his string of recent setbacks at the box office, I’m glad that Johnny Depp seems to have rediscovered his comic touch with this laughable motion. It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed. We look forward to prevailing in court —and to getting sick children and women in need the money that Mr. Depp is denying them.”

As previously reported, Heard filed for divorce from Depp on May 23, and after many messy back-and-forths — including her accusation that Depp had physically and verbally abused her — they settled their divorce on August 16.



