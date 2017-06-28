Johnny Galecki's home burned down in a massive fire on Monday, June 26. The Big Bang Theory actor was not on the property at the time and is unharmed.

Galecki, 42, released a statement about the incident on Tuesday. "My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile," he told TMZ.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

"It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people," he continued. "And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt."

Galecki's ranch is located in San Louis Obispo between L.A. and San Francisco. According to TMZ, the actor plans to check out the area once it's safe.

The Roseanne alum films The Big Bang Theory at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. The CBS comedy was renewed for seasons 11 and 12 in March.

