—JoJo Fletcher killed the athleisure game in Touché LA’s Brendan Bomber Jacket in electric coral in L.A.

—Tamar Braxton and husband Vincent Herbert ate their favorite dishes — chicken satay, wok-seared Branzino and baked Alaska — three nights in a row at Philippe in NYC.

—Stevie Nicks raved about The Weeknd — “He’s brilliant! And his voice — he could have come straight out of 1975 — he could have been like Steve Winwood. He’s over-talented!” — to Q Magazine.

—Singer-songwriter Thomas Neptune met with producer Cindy Cowan at her office in West Hollywood.

—Gigi Hadid wore a chic sweatsuit from NAKED Cashmere while leaving her New York apartment.

—Khloé Kardashian hosted a charity ride at Cycle House West Hollywood, taught by Nichelle Hines, to benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles, as part of their Make March Matter initiative.

—Kent Jones and Stoli Vodka hosted the House of Stoli takeover at the Clevelander South Beach in Miami Beach.

—Camilla Belle wore a Diane Von Furstenberg Pre-Fall 2017 Long Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Dress to the C Magazine dinner celebrating the March Fashion Issue in L.A.

—Mark Wahlberg ate dinner at STRIP by Strega in Boston.

—Jana Kramer performed her Sandbar Sessions concert at Little Palm Island in the Florida Keys.

—The Bachelor’s Danielle Lombard shared a Heineken with Bachelorette runner-up Luke Pell at the Music Lounge by iHeartMedia + BMC Media in Miami.

—Mario Lopez worked out wearing Arctic Cool's New Hydrofreeze X Tank in L.A.

—Nicki Minaj rocked a La Perla triangle bikini top and string bottom in her “Make Love” music video.



—Sienna Miller wore Dear Frances ‘Spirit’ Boot in black while out and about in London’s Mayfair district.



—Janel Parrish rocked an adorable PrettyLittleThing playsuit while attending PaleyFest in L.A.

—Gemma Arterton and Bill Nighy attended the STXfilms & EuropaCorp with The Cinema Society premiere of Their Finest and the after party at the Top of the Standard in NYC.

—DJ Vice and Tiësto attended the launch of his pop-up experience powered by fancy.com during Miami Music Week.

