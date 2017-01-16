She’s got dad’s support. Jon Voight spoke exclusively with Us Weekly, saying that he is “rooting” for his daughter, Angelina Jolie, her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, and their six children even though the pair split last year.



“It’s a difficult time, and I don't like to talk about it, but of course, I'm thankful for everybody's good wishes and prayers,” the 78-year-old actor told Us at the Hallmark party at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, January 14. “And I hope things work out.”



Asked about Jolie, 41, and Pitt’s custody agreement, Voight told Us that he is remaining hopeful about the future of the former couple’s relationship for the sake of his grandchildren, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



“I’m rooting for them. I don't want this thing to dissolve. I'm rooting for the kids,” the Ray Donovan star told Us. “My heart is with everybody, and my daughter, certainly, and the children.” Voight and Jolie were formerly estranged, but have since repaired their once-volatile father-daughter dynamic.



Pitt, 53, sought to make custody details relating to their kids private, after Jolie’s lawyer filed paperwork outlining the pair’s temporary, voluntary arrangement with the court back in December. The Allied actor's request was denied by a judge at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 7. As Us Weekly reported on January 9, Jolie and Pitt reached an agreement to keep their divorce and custody battle out of the public eye, which they revealed in a joint statement.



"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the actors’ reps told Us. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."



Despite his fight over custody with Jolie, a source previously told Us that the Fight Club hunk is focusing on his health in the new year. “He lost a bunch of weight,” an insider said. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals.”

Back in November, Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations by the FBI — just months after Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, citing irreconcilable differences. She requested full custody of their children, and Pitt temporarily agreed to abide by a therapist's decision on whether to grant permission for visits.



