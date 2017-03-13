Jonah Hill leaves the gym in Los Angeles on March 11. Credit: Mega

Superskinny! Jonah Hill, who gained 40 pounds for his latest onscreen role in War Dogs, left an L.A. gym session Saturday, March 11, looking trimmer than ever.

Since the actor, 33, rose to fame as a high school geek in 2007’s Superbad, his weight has yo-yoed for various roles. Back in 2011, he lost 40 pounds before starring in Moneyball with Brad Pitt. Hill has credited clean eating, including a Japanese food diet, for his weight loss.

“It was just mostly diet,” he admitted to ABC News in 2012. “I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something. But it was, unfortunately, I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff. I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me."

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hill ultimately gained back the 40 pounds to film War Dogs in 2015. To get in shape again, Hill hired a nutritionist who encouraged him to maintain a food journal — which he accidentally once emailed to Drake — and he enlisted help from his 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum. “I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” the L.A. native told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in August. “And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”



Warner Bros.

Next up, Hill will play a man locked up in a mental institution for Netflix’s Maniac, which will reunite him with Superbad costar Emma Stone. The series starts filming in August.

