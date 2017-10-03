A "grool" cause! Mean Girls stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese teamed up to create a video to help raise money for the victims of the deadly mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1.

The former costars released their minute-long video on Tuesday, October 3, also known as the day that Lindsay Lohan's character, Cady Heron, informed Bennett's Aaron Samuels of the date in the middle of math class. The castmates partnered for a GoFundMe campaign created by actor Brian Tyler Cohen to raise $300,000 in wake of the tragedy, which left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

"I literally texted Daniel, Lacey and Amanda and said, 'Hey, let's try to raise some money for the victims,'" Bennett, 36, exclusively tells Us Weekly. "It was a group effort. We knew we would get a lot of attention today. We all wanted to do something good with it. We know we have the best fans in the world, so pulling them together to help raise money for the victims of Las Vegas seemed like the right thing to do."



The reunion may not come as a huge surprise as the Mean Girls costars are still close friends. "I talk to Amanda occasionally. I see Lacey and Daniel regularly," Bennett tells Us. "I just took Lacey to Disneyland for her birthday last week. We are really close."



The Cake Wars host would love to reunite on the big screen again too. "I would totally do a Mean Girls sequel," he reveals. "I'm just honored to be a part of the whole situation. We never knew this funny little movie we made would become such a pop culture phenomenon."

To donate and learn more, visit the Mean Girls cast's GoFundMe initiative here.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!