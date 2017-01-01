Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Many fans weren't happy with the "You Raise Me Up" singer's reaction to the performance, causing him to share an apology in a follow-up post. "Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists," he wrote on Twitter early Sunday, January 1.

After Carey's performance went viral and became a trending topic on Twitter, she blew off the haters in a post of her own. "S--t happens," she tweeted alongside a GIF of herself looking unamused. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."



