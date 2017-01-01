Shortly after dissing Mariah Carey's disastrous New Year's Eve performance, Josh Groban issued an apology on Twitter.
Carey rang in 2017 with a medley of her hits "Emotions" and "We Belong Together" on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, but the show didn't quite go as planned. The pop diva's in-ear monitors weren't working properly, which caused a multitude of technical difficulties that played out on live TV. After lip-synching the second half of the performance, Carey admitted, "This is the album version," before leaving the stage.
"Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings," Groban wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
Many fans weren't happy with the "You Raise Me Up" singer's reaction to the performance, causing him to share an apology in a follow-up post. "Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists," he wrote on Twitter early Sunday, January 1.
After Carey's performance went viral and became a trending topic on Twitter, she blew off the haters in a post of her own. "S--t happens," she tweeted alongside a GIF of herself looking unamused. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."
