Splash News

Back in paradise? Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton were caught kissing over the weekend, two months after calling off their engagement.

The exes — who met and got engaged during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise last year — were spotted embracing in L.A. on Sunday, February 19. The former baseball player, 32, commented on the PDA during a Facebook Live chat with Entertainment Tonight.

"This is the first time I’ve seen her in awhile," he said on Monday. "There were conversations that needed to be had, and we had a great dinner. It was a good evening, we had a good time. Whenever we’re together, I mean outside of the show and outside of the drama that’s shown and that kind of stuff, it’s always been a good relationship."

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

A source tells Us Weekly that the pair are now "talking and working on things" and are "just trying to stay private with it right now."

Us confirmed last month that the couple split after a few months together. Murray, who was previously engaged to season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, opened up about the breakup exclusively with Us.

"As for our relationship, it just wasn't working out and it sucks. I moved across the country for her, I fell in love with her kids, really loved her family, but we just weren't able to grow together as a couple and it was very frustrating," he said in January. (Stanton, 26, has two young daughters with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio.)

"We have similar things we want in life, but we are also very different on other important things as well," Murray continued. "I will always love her and the little ones; they held a special place in my heart. I hope everyone can respect our relationship and just pray for our happiness in the future. I will always wish nothing but the best for her, she deserves it."

Stanton has yet to comment on their current status, but did tweet that she's been in good spirits. "Ever have those days where you just wake up in an obnoxiously good mood?! me all day today," she wrote on Monday.

