Josh Murray called the police on his ex-fiancée Amanda Stanton, Us Weekly can confirm. According to the Irvine Police PIO, a “keep the peace” call was initiated on March 20 by Murray and his personal assistant, Hayley Watts.

“It was an incident where it was a dispute over a car and perhaps some items in the car. It basically resolved itself,” the Irvine Police PIO told Us. “No arrests were made. There was no criminal activity of any sort.”

Watts added to Us of the situation: “I was there with a police officer trying to make a peaceful exchange trying to receive the [car] keys from Amanda.”

David Livingston/Getty Images

In Touch was first to report the story and reported that Murray had been asking Stanton to give him $30,000 to pay off the Audi Q5 he bought for her back in October. “Amanda told Josh she wanted to work out the car situation when she got back from vacation,” a source told the site. “But instead of waiting any longer, he called the police the day she got home.”

Stanton tells Us Weekly exclusively that although she didn’t need a new car from Murray, after he requested $30,000 from her, she offered to take over the car payments. “He wanted to go to the DMV the next day, but I was going out of town and [told him] we could handle when I got back. He said ‘OK’ and we were going to handle it on Tuesday,” Stanton explained to Us. “I got home on Monday night and was cooking dinner for my daughters when there was a knock at the door and it was the police.”

Stanton, who told Us that she immediately gave the police the keys, added that she called Murray asking why he’d call the police and shared that she would have just simply returned the car.

“I was very cooperative and gave them the keys right away. I got a new car the next day,” Stanton added. “If anything, it was just weird that he called the police when he didn’t have to. We don’t talk anymore. I don’t know why this had to happen. I thought once we cut our ties and he had his car back we’d be done with each other.”

Stanton and Murray got engaged during the September 2016 season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. The pair called it quits on their engagement this past December. A source told Us Weekly that the reality TV stars ended things after getting into a fight at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball.

“I know Josh had been unhappy with things for a while now but was holding on because he loves the kids,” a source told Us at the time, referring to Stanton's daughters Kinsley, 4, and Charlie, 3. “But they're done now.”

As Bachelor nation fans are well aware, Murray was previously engaged to Andi Dorfman.

