Josh Murray revealed his thoughts about his ex-fiancée Amanda Stanton joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 4 while chatting with Us Weekly at the Babes for Boobs live bachelor auction at L.A.’s El Rey Theater on Thursday, June 8.



The former baseball player, 32, who got engaged to Stanton on BIP season 3 last year, says he’s not bitter that she’s looking for love again in Mexico. “Good for her, let her have a great time. This is her third time around,” he tells Us. “Hopefully she finds somebody, hopefully she finds happiness.”



Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

The Atlanta native says there’s no hope of a reconciliation with Stanton. “That ship has definitely sailed. Amanda and I are done,” he says. “But like I said, I wish her nothing but the best. Hopefully she can find love in Paradise for the second time. We’ll see what happens.”



While he may not miss Stanton, he “definitely” misses the esthetician’s daughters, Charlie and Kinsley, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio. “I had a great attachment to the girls, and they’re incredible,” Murray tells Us. “I just hope out of all this that they’re OK, especially with her going on [Bachelor in Paradise] again.”

The former Bachelorette contestant is getting back in the dating game after taking time to get over his breakup. "I’m dating right now. I’m out there, reaching out and talking to some people,” he tells Us. "I’m having a good time. There is a lot of negativity over the past few months. I put that all aside right now, I’m moving towards the future, and having a good time.”

As viewers saw on Bachelor in Paradise season 3, Murray and Stanton clicked right away, and he proposed on the season finale. Murray uprooted his life in Atlanta to move to Los Angeles for Stanton, but the couple called it quits in December 2016. Murray moved back home but they reunited several times before ultimately deciding to part ways for good.

Stanton previously looked for love on Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor. Murray also got engaged to Andi Dorfman on season 10 of The Bachelorette in 2014, but the couple split after five months.

