Joy-Anna Duggar and her new fiancé, Austin Forsyth, shared their engagement story in a video posted to her family's website on Friday, March 3, after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the 19-year-old Duggar had accepted her longtime friend's proposal on Thursday.



“We were going to go horseback riding and I decided to bring Johannah and Jennifer along because I knew that they would enjoy that, and they got to be the chaperones of this date and [it was so] awesome,” Joy-Anna shared of the magical moment. “This day was really, really special and then he asked me to marry him and I said ‘Yes!’”

Forsyth, who started courting Joy-Anna this past November after a 15-year friendship, shared that he knew they were ready to take the next step in their relationship because everything fell into place. “From Mr. Duggar and my dad and just timing of the Lord,” the teen explained. “I feel like engagement is more special because we are committed to each other now.”

The TLC star, for her part, is especially excited to get closer to her beau. “Now that we are engaged, we are holding hands,” she shared. “So that’s pretty special.“

The couple previously gushed to Us about their engagement, telling Us in an exclusive statement that they’re looking forward to what lies ahead. “I’m just overwhelmed with emotion," Forsyth said. "I'm so excited to be engaged, because that means the next step is marriage, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for us!" Joy-Anna added: "I’m so excited to be engaged to my best friend — Austin made it so romantic, it’s amazing."

Their engagement comes after sister Jinger Duggar recently said "I do."

