Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook: See Her ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Photo!

Julia Stiles secretly said “I do!” The actress announced on Tuesday, September 26, that she and Preston J. Cook are married.

“Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨” Stiles, 36, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, wrote alongside a photo of Cook’s hand resting on her stomach. In the shot, Stiles wears a white Tiffany Rose Maternity dress along with Reason + Madness jewelry.

“They got married Labor day weekend,” a rep for the actress tells Us Weekly. “With two friends on the beach in Seattle.”

The couple got engaged in December 2015 after meeting on set of Go With Me, which came out the same year. Stiles starred in the film while Cook worked as a camera assistant. Stiles shared the engagement news weeks later in January 2016. “Best Christmas Ever!" she wrote alongside a photo on Instagram of her and Cook holding hands, giving a close-up view of her stunning diamond engagement ring to announce the happy news.

During an appearance on Live! With Kelly in July 2016, Stiles shared that Cook’s proposal came as a shock. “We had had a conversation waiting for an elevator one day, where he was randomly like, out of nowhere, ‘With jewelry, you don’t really wear silver or platinum. You’re more into gold,’” she recalled at the time. “And then I went, ‘What is up with this conversation?’”

Since debuting her baby bump in June, Stiles has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram. In August, she shared a mirror selfie showcasing her growing baby bump with the caption: “Alright, I couldn't resist.”

