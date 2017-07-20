A very happy birthday! Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough celebrated her birthday by sharing a sexy topless photo of herself while honeymooning in the Seychelles with her husband, Brooks Laich, on Thursday, July 20.

In the stunning beachfront snap, Hough, 29, poses topless with her back to the camera as she leads Laich, 34, and shows off her diamond ring.



“Birthday Girl in my Birthday Suit! 👙#honeymoon #followmebabe,” the Safe Haven actress, who is sporting a cute bikini bottom, captioned the photo.

As previously reported, the couple of nearly four years tied the knot on Saturday, July 8, in front of 200 guests near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.



Shortly after exchanging their vows, Hough took to social media to share details of their special day.

“The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!!” the dancer wrote. "The weekend my best friend, my love of my life, and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought our family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love, and celebrate our marriage!”

She continued: "I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man. I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives.”

The couple, who jetted off to their ropical honeymoon after tying the knot, have shared several enviable snaps of their time together.



Everything's better with you! 🙌🏼 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Hough’s ex Ryan Seacrest (they dated from 2011 to 2013) sent the professional dancer warm wishes on a Monday, July 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

While looking at photos from the ceremony, 42-year-old Seacrest, who confirmed his return to the American Idol reboot on Thursday, said: “Congratulations to Jules! She looks stunning and there’s also a photo of her father, Bruce. I know this family and they are terrific people … super talented, she is, so congratulations, Julianne! Happy to see you happy.”



Hough and Laich got engaged in August 2015 after nearly two years of dating.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!