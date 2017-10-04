Julianne Hough seems to be in the dark about Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey's Dancing With the Stars drama since taking a step back from the ABC series this year.

""Honestly, since I've been a judge, like, I'm so out of that world," the newlywed, 29, told Extra's Mario Lopez on Tuesday, October 3. "It's like we're on a whole other side of the stage and we kind of hear what happens as well. We're just like everybody else."

Hough left the judging seat ahead of the show's 25th season — and a part of her decision had to do with her love life. She and NHL player Brooks Laich tied the knot in Idaho over the summer.

""I mean, partly," she said. "But I think also it's just sort of the next chapter in my life."

Indeed, the Safe Haven actress already has a new film lined up. "I wanted to take some time and focus on my acting and kind of get back on that path. I'm really excited, you know? This is a different chapter. I'm 29 and I feel like I'm sort of coming into my own," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I know that if I keep doing [the same thing] I'm doing that I'm gonna wakeup in a couple years and be like, 'Oh man, I wish I would've done [something else] when I really wanted to do it.' It was really hard, but I wanted to make that choice."

Hough was also a pro dancer on DWTS for years. She previously took home the Mirrorball trophy home two years in a row with partners Apolo Ohno and Helio Castroneves.

