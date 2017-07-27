Justin Bieber accidentally hit a paparazzo with his pickup truck in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 26.

The incident occurred after the singer, 23, left a church service. Beverly Hills police Sgt. Matthew Stout tells the Associated Press that the photographer, 57, was hospitalized for minor injuries.



GAMR/BACKGRID

In a video obtained by ABC News, it appears the photog was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle when Bieber slowly pulled out of the driveway.

Bieber got out of his car and crouched down next to the unidentified man lying on the ground. Stout says that the star "fully cooperated" with authorities and he remained on the scene until the man was put on a stretcher. There were no citations issued.

GAMR/BACKGRID

The accident comes just days after Bieber announced that he would be canceling the remaining shows of his Purpose tour. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose world tour concerts," a tour rep said in a statement to Us Weekly, adding that the singer "loves his fans and hates to disappoint them" but made the decision "after careful consideration."

An insider exclusively told Us that his decision was "very last minute."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!