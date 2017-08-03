Justin Bieber Addresses Tour Cancellation in Heartfelt Message to Fans

More than one week after announcing the end of his Purpose tour, Justin Bieber addressed the cancellation in a heartfelt message to fans.

The "Sorry" singer, 23, took to Instagram to say that he is "extremely blessed," and that he wants his career to be "sustainable."

Brian Rasic/WireImage.com

"I'm so grateful for this journey with all of you.. I'm grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU.!" Bieber wrote. "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!!"

"I'm VERY aware I'm never gonna be perfect, and I'm gonna keep making mistakes but what I'm not going to do is let my past dictate my future.. What I'm not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.!! I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself," he continued. "I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be," he wrote. "This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I'm not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from!"

The star revealed late last month that he was canceling his remaining tour dates. His manager, Scooter Braun, went on to apologize to Beliebers on social media.

As previously reported, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the decision to walk away was last-minute.



