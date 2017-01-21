Not a fan? Justin Bieber insulted his ex Selena Gomez's new boyfriend, The Weeknd, while out and about in West Hollywood on Friday, January 20.

The "Love Yourself" singer, 22, was spotted leaving Delilah restaurant when a TMZ paparazzo asked if he listens to his fellow Canadian's music. "Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song!" Bieber replied. "That s--t's wack."

While Bieber may not listen to The Weeknd's chart-topping songs, Gomez, 24, is certainly a fan. The "Hands to Myself" singer, who dated Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2014, was spotted listening to her new beau's latest album, Starboy, while chatting with friends in West Hollywood on Sunday, January 15. Days earlier, she was photographed making out with The Weeknd, 26, in Santa Monica following a three-hour dinner date at Giorgio Baldi.



Though the Disney alum and "I Feel It Coming" crooner weren't photographed together on Thursday night, they posed separately for Instagram pictures with the club's co-owner, Reza Fahim, and DJ Allie Teilz.

