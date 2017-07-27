BACKGRID

Talk about a spiritual awakening! Justin Bieber has developed a close friendship with his hunky pastor Carl Lentz in recent years, and fans can't get enough of the bromance.

The "I'm the One" singer, 23, and the New Jersey-based pastor, 32, have stepped out together on numerous occasions, dating as far back as the late 2000s. Lentz works at Hillsong Church in New York City, which, according to its mission statement, aims to change mindsets and empower people "to lead and impact in every sphere of life."

Bieber and Lentz's friendship made headlines earlier this week after the pop star canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose world tour, citing "unforeseen circumstances." A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bieber made the decision "very last minute" with some advice from his place of worship.

"Members of the Hillsong Church said he didn't have to go and that God will protect him," the insider told Us. However, contrary to recent reports, Bieber didn't cancel the tour to rededicate his life to Jesus Christ. "He is very involved with his church group but he's not becoming some sort of fanatic or anything like that," a second source exclusively told Us. (Bieber accidentally hit a paparazzo with his pickup truck while leaving a Beverly Hills church on Wednesday, July 26.)



After the Grammy winner announced the news of the tour cancellation to his devastated fans, some of them sought solace in shirtless photos of Lentz. "Too inarticulate to tweet atm but i'd just like to say: justin bieber's pastor … that is all," one Twitter user wrote.

Bieber and Lentz's bond goes way back. In a November 2014 interview with the New York Post, the pastor, who is also close with Bieber's ex Hailey Baldwin, opened up about their bromance. "When he's with me, he rolls with me," Lentz told the outlet. "He's like a member of our team. … He fits in like a piece of furniture."

See more sexy photos of Lentz below!



