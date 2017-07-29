Beliebers can rest easy. Just days after announcing he was canceling the rest of his Purpose tour, Justin Bieber has reassured those closest to him that he will return to music — when he’s ready.

According to TMZ, sources in the singer's circle of friends confirmed that the 23-year-old has made it clear he will get back in the studio and tour again one day.

After spending the past two years touring the world, the pop star decided to pull the plug on his remaining 14 shows — a decision that was made just hours before the official announcement.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose world tour concerts,” a rep for Bieber’s tour told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, July 24. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose world tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”



The singer has been open about struggling with fame. In 2016, he canceled all meet-and-greets with fans, writing on Instagram, “Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression ... The pressure of meeting people's expectations of what I'm supposed to be is so much for me to handle and a lot on my shoulders. Can't tell you how sorry I am, and wish it wasn't so hard on me ... And I want to stay in the healthy mindset I'm in to give you the best show you have ever seen.”

"He found the world tour to be really challenging. He wasn’t able to have any routine,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “He shouldn't have gone on a world tour that size because he's just exhausted."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!