More than seven years after The Hills went off the air, Justin Brescia, known to fans of the beloved MTV series as Justin Bobby, says his relationship with former costar and on-and-off love Audrina Patridge is stronger than ever.

“I’m literally chatting with Audrina right now,” Brescia, 35, said on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast on Friday, September 29. “We’re talking because I made a comment about what was happening with her divorce. She had reached out to me and kind of thanked me for being nice and a friend about the whole thing.”



He added: “Me and her out of everyone had the coolest bond out of everybody [on The Hills] – guy/girl bond.”

As previously reported, Patridge, 32, filed for divorce from husband Corey Bohan on Wednesday, September 20, after 10 months of marriage. Following news of the split, Brescia offered well wishes toward his ex, who shares 10-month-old daughter Kirra with Bohan. "My first reaction is the thought of the child, obviously. Me, coming from a separated family at a young age, it had its perks and it had its hindrances. My second thought is if she's OK, because she's been a longtime friend," Brescia told E! News on September 22. "My thoughts and my heart go out to her and her little one at this time."

Brescia opened up about meeting Patridge for the first time, which ultimately led to his appearing on the MTV series. The BobbyRocK singer recalled that the two originally bonded when he styled Patridge’s hair, but that producers thought the angle was “too awkward of a storyline,” so they went “the more romantic route,” by portraying their original interaction as one that happened in Las Vegas. Brescia quipped: “That never happened.”

Still, their organic meeting and subsequent relationship bonded the two in a way that many other castmates didn’t experience, Brescia said. “There was always a fairly grand mutual respect and consideration for each other, just because we were friends before anything,” he explained on the podcast.

“We weren’t pushed together by the show.”

He added: “We had a little bond and trust within each other.”

When Casey asked if the two had a genuinely romantic relationship, as opposed to one created by producers, he insisted that their romance was the real deal. “Of course, with her. We would work long hours and film these romantic scenes and then be together and go out and meet people and stuff,” he said, “It caused a courtship for sure.” However, due to their busy schedules “to get significant about [the romance], it never really caught on.”

