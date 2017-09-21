Justin Timberlake Adorably Says He's ‘So Proud’ of Jessica Biel

Supportive hubby! Justin Timberlake gave a sweet shout-out to wife Jessica Biel ahead of the final episode of her show The Sinner on Wednesday, September 20.

"It's the finale of The Sinner & I’m so proud of my wife. You could say she killed it," the 40-year-old joked to his more than 62 million followers. "I wouldn’t use such an obvious pun, but you could."

Peter Kramer/USA Network

Biel, 35, plays Cora Tannetti in the USA Network drama. The 7th Heaven alum opened up about producing the show and teased a possible season 2 in an interview with Variety.

"Generally it never occurred to me that we’d have such great ratings," she said. "It felt like something we’d never seen before. The characters were an absolute dream for a creative and challenging experiment, and with a woman at the front of it all – and kind of an unlikable woman – it seemed like a good challenge and it seemed like something new."

She added: "We’re kind of starting from scratch in terms of what a second season could look like."

Biel and the "Mirrors" singer tied the knot in 2012 and are parents of son Silas, 2. Timberlake opened up about their relationship in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2013. "Every once in a while I can catch a glimpse of her when she doesn't see me looking and I have this moment when I'm like, 'If you never make a good decision, if you only make bad decisions for the rest of your life, you made one really good decision,'" he said at the time. "It's nice to marry your friend, it's nice to marry your best friend. It suits me."

