Always a star! Jessica Biel’s style evolution is one for the ages.

The Minnesota native first made her way onto the small screen in 1996 when she was cast as Mary Camden on The WB’s hit series 7th Heaven. The 11-season drama followed a couple struggling to raise their large family, until concluding in 2007.

While Biel was working on the show, she also starred in movies including I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Summer Catch, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Ulee’s Gold and more.

The Shock and Awe actress didn’t only slay on the screens, but also rocked the red carpet. From monochrome sets to extravagant gowns, Biel is always the talk of the night.

One of the A Kind of Murder actress’s most standout looks came at the 2013 Met Gala. For Fashion’s biggest night, the Bleeding Heart star looked stunning in a Giambattista Valli black gown. The theme that year was Punk: Chaos to Couture, and Biel delivered. The A-line gown featured a strapless neckline, high-low skirt, and meshy looking fabric. Underneath the skirt, she rocked a pair of luxurious fishnet leggings. To top the look off, the Book of Love star wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail and donned soft glam.

Another one of Biel’s most glamorous outfits was at the February 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The Accidental Love actress looked extra chic in a Ralph Lauren getup for the soirée. The gold and ivory number featured a plunging neckline, cutouts and fitted skirt. To add even more drama to the ensemble, the straps of the top wrapped around the Hitchcock star’s shoulders and cascaded to the floor.

For glam at the party, Biel looked stunning with a dewy face, winged eyeliner and peachy lips. She parted her hair down the middle and styled it into a low bun.

Most recently, the movie star was spotted at the October 2022 Children’s Hospital Gala in Los Angeles in a Giambattista Valli frock. The piece included bedazzled spaghetti straps, a V neck, feathered layers on the skirt and white bows lined down the middle. Needless to say, the New Year’s Eve actress took our breath away. She teamed the garb up with a messy — but stylish — updo, feathered brows and glossy lips.

We’re taking a look back at Jessica Biel’s best style moments —including leather dresses, designer shoes, pencil skirts and more.

