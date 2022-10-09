Date night! While Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tend to keep a low profile, the married couple stepped out in style at the annual Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala.

Timberlake, 41, and the Candy actress, 40, attended the Saturday, October 8, event to honor local healthcare heroes and philanthropists. The gala — which was hosted by Chris Pine and his father, Robert Pine — took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The former ‘NSync crooner wrapped his arm around Biel, whom he wed in 2012, as they hit the red carpet. The 7th Heaven alum, for her part, stunned in a long black dress with beaded and feathered accents while Timberlake looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

The CHLA gala — which raised more than $5.5 million to support pediatric medical care and research initiatives — even featured a surprise musical performance by the “Mirrors” crooner. Timberlake, and 4-year-old hospital patient Ella, sang a medley of his biggest hits and well-known covers for attendees.

The “Señorita” musician and Biel have been together since 2007, often sharing updates about their long-lasting love.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” the Summer Catch actress gushed to Access in April. “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

The twosome eventually expanded their family, welcoming sons Silas and Phineas in April 2015 and July 2020, respectively.

“Phineas really came along at the right time because it’s given them this renewed focus as a couple,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “They both admit that having two kids has been harder than they ever expected, but the good thing is they’ve really bonded over it. Jessica says Justin has totally stepped up, they’re a great team.”

The insider added at the time: “They’re both such devoted parents. As much as they love their careers, they both say being mom and dad is the best job they’ve ever had.”

Timberlake and Biel primarily reside in the singer’s native Tennessee, frequently doting over their sons.

“It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool,” the Sinner producer said of motherhood during a June 2021 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”

Scroll below to see photos from the duo’s Saturday date night: