That's how you do it! Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Sunday, May 14, to share the sweetest Mother's Day tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel.

"I marvel at you," the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer, 36, captioned a photo of the 7th Heaven alum, 35, walking on the beach with their 2-year-old son, Silas. "It's so hard to put into words EVERYTHING a Mother does. And, you do it with such grace. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift and continuing to show him what it means to be a good person in the world."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He continued, "You make me realize how much my own Mother [Lynn Harless] has done for me. #HappyMothersDay to you, my love. And, to my wonderful Mother and all the Moms all over the world: Y'all really DO RUN THIS... I bow down to you. --JT."

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy, in October 2012, and welcomed Silas in April 2015.



During a recent interview, the actress revealed that she doesn't want her son to follow in his father's footsteps. "I would like our baby to inherit Justin's charm and his sense of humor," she told news.com.au. "There are so many qualities I'd love him to get from Justin. But there's one thing I don't want for him. I really don't want him to be a musician. ... I just want him to be, like, an engineer or a doctor, something like that."

