Karwai Tang/Getty Images Credit: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter in Beverly Hills, California (February 26, 2017).

Time to break out the disco ball! Justin Timberlake threw his wife, Jessica Biel, a roller-skating party for her 35th birthday on Friday, March 3.

For the fun-filled celebration, the couple, who share 22-month-old son Silas, wore matching white T-shirts adorned with the phrase "Make America Skate Again," a play on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again." (Timberlake and Biel supported Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.)

The "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer, 36, shared a video on Instagram of himself skating in a red, white and blue jacket, denim shorts, patriotic mid-calf socks, a yellow baseball cap and a fanny pack emblazoned with the American flag. "When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat... #MakeAmericaSkateAgain," he captioned the video.



The Shock and Awe actress, meanwhile, wore her "Make America Skate Again" T-shirt with '70s-inspired blue bell-bottoms. "This is what birthday dreams are made of," she captioned an Instagram picture of herself skating under a disco ball. "Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party every. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again."

Biel's former 7th Heaven costar Beverley Mitchell and her husband, Michael Cameron, were among the friends who attended the bash. "A fun night out!!!" Mitchell, 36, wrote on Instagram. "Makes for a tough morning with the kiddos! I can't party like I used to but damn I tried! #epicskateparty."



Earlier in the day, Timberlake penned a sweet birthday message to his wife of four years. "Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him," he captioned a photo of himself kissing Biel on the cheek. "Happy Birthday, my heart."



