Swoon! Justin Timberlake penned the sweetest birthday note to his wife, Jessica Biel, on her 35th birthday on Friday, March 3.



“You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you... Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart,” he wrote alongside a photo kissing Biel on the cheek.

His adorable Instagram post comes after the two lovebirds looked equally as infatuated during the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26. As previously reported, the former ’NSYNC singer, 36, put the spotlight on his wife during his opening number, joining her in the audience as he segued from a performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” to a rendition of Bill Withers' “Lovely Day.”

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their baby boy Silas in April 2015.

During recent interview with James Corden, Biel revealed that she always knew she would marry Timberlake.

"I have this email that is really funny that I sent to my producing partner, Michelle, actually, and it's literally, like, 'OK, I can't make that meeting, so I have to cancel. Also, I know I will marry this man. You can't tell anybody but your husband.' I have no idea why I wrote that email,” she said, laughing. “I don't know what he did that day, but I have this hilarious email."

