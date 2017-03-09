Justin Timberlake attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Imma let you finish, but... Justin Timberlake revealed that he thinks Frank Ocean should have won the 2017 Grammys’ coveted Album of the Year award.



The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner, 36, praised Calvin Harris’ collaboration with Migos and Ocean on the track “Slide,” tweeting, “That Calvin Harris/Frank Ocean/Migos tho.........," with several fire emojis. He added in second tweet on Wednesday, March 8, “While I’m at it… Frank Ocean had the REAL Album of the Year with BLONDE. #NotFakeNews.”

Adele fans and the Beyhive were fuming over Timberlake’s comments. As fans know, Adele’s 25 album swept the Grammys, winning Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year over Beyoncé’s Lemonade during the February 12 ceremony. The “Hello” songstress, 28, praised her fellow pop superstar — and even made her cry! — during her Album of the Year acceptance speech. “I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé,” Adele said. "And the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental and so well thought out."

Ocean, on the other hand, wasn’t nominated for any Grammys this year. The “Super Rich Kids” singer, 29, stirred up controversy when he decided not to submit his critically acclaimed album, Blonde, for consideration. “That institution certainly has nostalgic importance,” he told The New York Times, referring to the Recording Academy. “It just doesn’t seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down.”

He later took things a step further when he wrote a scathing post about music’s biggest awards show after Grammy producers Ken Ehrlich and David Wild dissed his 2013 performance of “Forrest Gump” as “not great TV.” Ocean hit back writing, “I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp a Butterfly. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen,” he wrote of Taylor Swift winning in 2016 over Kendrick Lamar. “And if you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I’m all for it.”

