Now that’s a Christmas to remember! Kacey Musgraves got the Christmas gift of a lifetime on Saturday, December 24, when her boyfriend, Ruston Kelly, proposed to her at her childhood home in Texas.

“I didn't say yes...I said HELL YESSSS!!” the 28-year-old country star captioned a stunning photo of her new engagement ring early Sunday, December 25. “Last night the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home … in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’”



In the image, Musgraves shows off a massive bauble on her ring finger as she poses in front of a tinsel-covered Christmas tree. In another image she shared, likely just moments after the incredibly touching moment, she and Kelly only have eyes for each other as they laugh and embrace.



The “Follow Your Arrow” singer then shared a third post, a video clip of herself showing off her new bling, accompanied with a detailed retelling of the day’s events.



“We had just been at my parents’ house randomly having a night of watching bittersweet old home tapes of all these beautiful family memories that were made in this little, old country house I grew up in that I now have,” the Texas native captioned the clip. “We came back to that house afterwards and he had somehow pulled off having my sister + brother in-law completely decorate my childhood bedroom in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations.”



Then, Musgraves recounted, the song “Two for the Road” by Henry Mancini began playing, and when she turned around, she found her love down on one knee with “a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I’ve ever seen!”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The pair first caused fans to speculate that they were more than friends earlier this year, when Kelly began to show up frequently on Musgraves’ social media feeds. She was previously linked to Misa Arriaga, her band’s guitarist.

